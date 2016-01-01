Overview

Dr. Susan Frankel, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Frankel works at Summit Medical Group - Gary Kohn, MD (Livingston) in Livingston, NJ with other offices in West Orange, NJ and New Providence, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Candidiasis of Skin and Nails and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.