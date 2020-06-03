Dr. Susan Fowell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fowell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Fowell, MD
Dr. Susan Fowell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They completed their fellowship with Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Northern Illinois Retina Ltd.1235 N Mulford Rd Ste 100, Rockford, IL 61107 Directions (815) 226-4990
- Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
- OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
Been going to Dr Fowell for years..I am very happy with her and her staff. The injection does no hurt at all I have talked with other people going to other doctors and they all complained that the shot did hurt alot Dr Fowell is the best
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1821091075
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Ophthalmology
