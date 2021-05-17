See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Susan Fong, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Susan Fong, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of California San Francisco School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.

Dr. Fong works at Obstetrics and Gynecology (156 William Street, 7th floor) in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Obstetrics and Gynecology (156 William Street, 7th floor)
    156 William St, New York, NY 10038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gonorrhea Screening
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Gonorrhea Screening
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test

Treatment frequency



Gonorrhea Screening
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Bacteriuria Screening
Breast Cancer Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Dipstick Urinalysis
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
First Trimester Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Infertility Evaluation
Mammography
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Phenylketonuria Screening
Pregnancy Test
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Sickle Cell Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaginosis Screening
Amniocentesis
Autoimmune Diseases
Bleeding Disorders
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Blood Sugar Monitoring
Chorionic Villus Sampling
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Fetal Echocardiography
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Medication Management
Non-Invasive Maternal Cardiac Monitoring
Ovarian Cysts
Preeclampsia
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Pregnancy
Pregnancy Care
Pregnancy-Related Disorders
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 17, 2021
    Dr Fong was very easy to talk to and spent lots of time with me going over my questions and specific situation. She was approachable and gave easy, actionable suggestions.
    — May 17, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Susan Fong, MD

    Specialties
    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1487761235
    Education & Certifications

    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    • St Luke's Roosevelt Hosp
    • University of California San Francisco School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Fong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fong works at Obstetrics and Gynecology (156 William Street, 7th floor) in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Fong’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

