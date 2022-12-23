Overview

Dr. Susan Flanzman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Flanzman works at Englewood Orthopedic Associates in Paramus, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.