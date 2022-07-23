Overview

Dr. Susan Fish, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Conroe, TX. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.



Dr. Fish works at Houston Eye Associates in Conroe, TX with other offices in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.