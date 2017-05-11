Overview

Dr. Susan Fernandez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Henderson, NV. They graduated from Manila Central University|Manila Central University-Filemon D Tanchoco Foundation, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV and Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV.



Dr. Fernandez works at Horizon Ridge Pediatrics in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.