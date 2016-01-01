See All Pediatricians in Jamison, PA
Pediatrics
Overview

Dr. Susan Fellheimer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Jamison, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Fellheimer works at Abington Pediatric Associates in Jamison, PA with other offices in Abington, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Abington Pediatric Associates
    2370 York Rd Ste A8, Jamison, PA 18929 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Abington Pediatric Associates
    1047 OLD YORK RD, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Limb Pain
Liver Function Test
Newborn Jaundice
  • Pediatrics
  • 44 years of experience
  • English
  • 1508830365
  • Hahnemann University Hospital
  • Hahnemann University Hospital
  • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Dr. Fellheimer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Fellheimer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Fellheimer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fellheimer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fellheimer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fellheimer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

