Overview

Dr. Susan Federoff, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bridgeville, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless.



Dr. Federoff works at Penn Counseling in Bridgeville, PA with other offices in Wexford, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.