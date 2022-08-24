Overview

Dr. Susan Evans, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital, Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Pender Medical Center.



Dr. Evans works at HANOVER CARDIOLOGY ASSOCIATES in Wilmington, NC with other offices in Greenville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Tremor and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.