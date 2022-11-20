Dr. Susan Escudier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Escudier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Escudier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Escudier, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital and The Woman's Hospital of Texas.
Locations
Houston Medical Center7500 Fannin St Ste 100A, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 379-7237
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I have felt very comfortable with my care from Dr Escudier for almost 18 years! She is a wonderful person and a marvelous doctor. I am so happy to be in her care.
About Dr. Susan Escudier, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1831138221
Education & Certifications
- Md Anderson Canc Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University Of Texas
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Escudier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Escudier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Escudier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Escudier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Escudier.
