Overview

Dr. Susan Epner, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.



Dr. Epner works at WellMed Medical Group in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.