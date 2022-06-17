Dr. Susan Edionwe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edionwe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Edionwe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Edionwe, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX.
Locations
Allergy & ENT Associates- Texas Medical Center7707 Fannin St Ste 195, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 797-0045Monday8:30am - 5:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:30am - 4:45pmThursday9:30am - 6:45pmFriday7:00am - 2:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you so much for coming to Yuma! Always kind, courteous, and willing to listen. You have been very reassuring and helpful. I know that I am feeling better because of your individual concern and expertise. So grateful to have met you. Keep being great!
About Dr. Susan Edionwe, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- McGill University / Faculty of Medicine
- UTMB-Galvstn
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- University of Texas Pan American
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
