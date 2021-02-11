Overview

Dr. Susan Duncan-Butler, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Waxhaw, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The West Indies, Jamaica, Faculty Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.



Dr. Duncan-Butler works at Novant Health Child & Adolescent Medical Group - Waxhaw in Waxhaw, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.