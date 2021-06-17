Dr. Susan Dubois, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dubois is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Dubois, MD
Dr. Susan Dubois, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
CommUnityCare Southeast Health and Wellness Center2901 Montopolis Dr, Austin, TX 78741 Directions (512) 978-9901
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
I have been a patient of Dr Susan Duboise for 11 years. She is trustworthy, cares about her patients and their health. The reason I am in better condition today is because of her medical treatment. Dr Duboise has helped me to understand how to manage diabetes.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 34 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Dubois has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dubois accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dubois has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dubois has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetic Ketoacidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dubois on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dubois. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dubois.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dubois, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dubois appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.