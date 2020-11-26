Dr. Susan Drez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Drez, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Drez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with St. Charles Parish Hospital.
Dr. Drez works at
Locations
Children's Clinic Southwest LA2903 1st Ave, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 478-6480Wednesday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Charles Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Susan Drez is everything you could want in a pediatrician. She is not only thorough in her medical practice but she is also extremely genuine in her concern for your children. She doesn’t treat them as a patient, but instead as a child she loves. She never tries to hurry you through your appointment or like your questions are a bother. She gives you her undivided attention and time. I can’t tell you how many times I have received a follow up call from her or her nurse checking on my children after a sick visit. She is the absolute best.
About Dr. Susan Drez, MD
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Pediatrics
