Dr. Susan Dozier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Dozier, MD is a Dermatologist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston.
Locations
Susan E Dozier MD PA8240 N Mopac Expy Ste 355, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 527-9020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to see Susan for a small growth in my right eyebrow. Susan said that it was pre-cancerous and froze it off. She was very thorough in her analysis and the freezing procedure. She froze the area twice in order to make sure it was taken care of. It is 100% gone now!
About Dr. Susan Dozier, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023033883
Education & Certifications
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- U Tex Med Br-John Sealy Hosp
- Ny Hosp-Cornell Mc
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dozier has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dozier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dozier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dozier has seen patients for Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dozier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dozier speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Dozier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dozier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dozier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dozier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.