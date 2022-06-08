Overview

Dr. Susan Dorsey, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.



Dr. Dorsey works at Saratoga Medical Associates, Community Care Physicians in Saratoga Springs, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.