Dr. Susan Dorman, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.



Dr. Dorman works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.