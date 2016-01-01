See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Charleston, SC
Dr. Susan Dorman, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Dr. Susan Dorman, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Dr. Dorman works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    MUSC Health Rutledge Tower
    135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Bacterial Sepsis
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sepsis
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1134169253
    Fellowship
    • National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
    Residency
    • Brigham and Womens Hospital
    • Brigham and Womens Hospital
    • Duke U, School of Medicine
    • MUSC Health University Medical Center
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital

    Dr. Susan Dorman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dorman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dorman works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Dorman’s profile.

    Dr. Dorman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dorman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dorman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

