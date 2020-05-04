Dr. Ditter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Ditter, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Susan Ditter, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
San Jose Office1550 The Alameda Ste 100, San Jose, CA 95126 Directions (408) 295-8111
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I have always spoken highly of Dr. Ditter to others. I am not seeing her anymore due to insurance change but if I could I would. I have been in and out of psychiatrists offices and have never found someone I could connect to like I did with Ditter. She was always caring and even reached out often, and would pay attention to all I had to say, and would respect when I wanted to simply stay quiet.
About Dr. Susan Ditter, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology and Psychiatry
