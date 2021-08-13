Dr. Dindot has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Dindot, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Dindot, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Aliso Viejo, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Locations
PersonalCare of Aliso Viejo26671 Aliso Creek Rd Ste 304, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656 Directions (949) 556-3304
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is smart, she is caring, she communicates VERY well, she is personable and takes the time to get to know you, and is absolutely on top of the training and experience a doctor should have. In short, she's a 99 percenter. Have a problem? She calls, she texts, she has even made house calls. Does it get better than this? Not in my experience.
About Dr. Susan Dindot, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Coll of Med
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dindot accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dindot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dindot. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dindot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dindot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dindot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.