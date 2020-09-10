Dr. Susan Digrazia Perry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Digrazia Perry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Digrazia Perry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Digrazia Perry, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine.
Dr. Digrazia Perry works at
Locations
-
1
OB/GYN Associates645 N Arlington Ave Ste 400, Reno, NV 89503 Directions (775) 329-6241
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Perry has delivered both of my children via c-section and will soon be helping me deliver my third. I wouldn't have anyone else deliver my babies but her because I trust her that much! Yes the wait to see her is always long (her schedule is behind 80% of the time) but I just prepare ahead of time for the wait. Not once in my years of seeing her have I ever felt rushed or like she wasn't listening to me. She has always taken her time to answer my questions and every visit I feel cared for. With my first baby I had a horrible delivery experience and I know without her there helping me through making difficult decisions it would have been even worse. So thankful for her and Corissa! Highly recommend.
About Dr. Susan Digrazia Perry, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1992896070
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- University of Washington
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Digrazia Perry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Digrazia Perry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Digrazia Perry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Digrazia Perry works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Digrazia Perry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Digrazia Perry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Digrazia Perry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Digrazia Perry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.