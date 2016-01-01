Dr. Susan Dewitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dewitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Dewitt, MD
Dr. Susan Dewitt, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They completed their fellowship with Memorial Hermann Hospital
Pediatrix Medical Group9250 Pinecroft Dr Ste N2.101 # N2, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (713) 930-1993
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Neonatal Medicine
- English
- Memorial Hermann Hospital
- Neonatology
Dr. Dewitt accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dewitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dewitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dewitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.