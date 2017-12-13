Dr. Devine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Devine, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Devine, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital.
Dr. Devine works at
Locations
Covenant Children's Hospital4015 22nd Pl, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 725-0040
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Childrens Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She’s the most wonderful OB/gyn in Lubbock. She is very knowledgeable and will do anything to keep you comfortable and worry-free!
About Dr. Susan Devine, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1518986827
Education & Certifications
- Tex Tech U Sch Med Hlth Scis Ctr
- Texas Tech University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Devine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Devine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Devine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Devine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Devine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.