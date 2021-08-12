Overview

Dr. Susan Deluca, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wakefield, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with MelroseWakefield Hospital, Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford, Beverly Hospital, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Deluca works at Tufts Medical Center Community Care in Wakefield, MA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

