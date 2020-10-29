Dr. Susan Davy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Davy, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Davy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Associates In Central OH OB/GYN7235 Sawmill Rd Ste 200, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 889-6117
Associates in Central Ohio Obstetrics575 Westar Xing Ste 102, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 839-5555
Assocs In Central Ohio OB/GYN6482 E Main St Ste B, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068 Directions (614) 856-0327
Ohiohealth Riverside Methodist Hospital3535 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (216) 643-2780Friday12:30pm - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Davy has been amazing. She is very kind and empathetic. She is a very knowledgeable physician and a competent surgeon. I would recommend her to everyone.
About Dr. Susan Davy, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Davy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davy accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davy has seen patients for Amniocentesis, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
