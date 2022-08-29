Overview

Dr. Susan Davis-Brown, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brookville, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital, Miami Valley Hospital North and Miami Valley Hospital South.



Dr. Davis-Brown works at Brookville Family Care in Brookville, OH with other offices in New Lebanon, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.