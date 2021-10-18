Dr. Susan Davies, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davies is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Davies, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Davies, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Skokie Hospital.
Dr. Davies works at
Locations
1
Davies Fertility and I V F Specialists2640 Patriot Blvd Ste 260, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions
2
Davies Fertility and IVF Specialists, S.C.2601 Compass Rd Ste 115, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 972-0300
Hospital Affiliations
- Skokie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I already wrote a review but couldn't go back to edit. Dr. Davies deserves 5 stars, hands down. Thanks again!
About Dr. Susan Davies, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby St Lukes Med Center
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davies has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davies accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davies has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davies speaks Hindi and Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Davies. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davies.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davies, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davies appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.