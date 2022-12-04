Dr. Susan Dausch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dausch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Dausch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Dausch, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital.
Locations
West End Obstetrics and Gynecology7601 Forest Ave Ste 100, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 430-6813
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Susan Dausch is a WONDERFUL doctor! She is very friendly and always has time to answer my questions and address my concerns. I have been going to her for many years, and hope she continues to practice for many years to come. I can’t imagine finding a better Gynecologist anywhere!
About Dr. Susan Dausch, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1891787305
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dausch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dausch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dausch has seen patients for Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dausch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Dausch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dausch.
