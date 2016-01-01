Overview

Dr. Susan Daoust, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with ECMC Health Campus and Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.



Dr. Daoust works at Buffalo General Medical Center in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Orchard Park, NY and Amherst, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.