Dr. Susan Daoust, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Susan Daoust, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with ECMC Health Campus and Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.
Western New York Radiology Assocs100 High St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 859-5600Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
UBMD Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine5959 Big Tree Rd # 108, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 859-5600
BrookBridge5959 Big Tree Rd Ste 108, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 204-3200Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
UBMD Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine4949 Harlem Rd, Amherst, NY 14226 Directions (716) 204-3200
- ECMC Health Campus
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1104050426
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Daoust accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daoust has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daoust has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daoust.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daoust, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daoust appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.