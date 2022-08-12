Dr. Susan Danto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Danto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Danto, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Danto, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Danto works at
Locations
Elemental Health and Wellness5700 Harper Dr NE Ste 300, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 503-6800
Santa Teresa Smiles103 Livingston Loop Unit B, Santa Teresa, NM 88008 Directions (575) 332-4271
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Danto accurately diagnosed my condition which is not easy. I’m on meds. And the meds and Dr. Danto’s support and encouragement my quality of life has greatly improved. Nancy and the staff are extremely approachable and eager to accommodate..
About Dr. Susan Danto, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Danto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Danto accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Danto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Danto works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Danto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Danto.
