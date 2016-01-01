Overview

Dr. Susan Daly, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med|Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center and Candler Hospital.



Dr. Daly works at Be Pediatrics in Savannah, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.