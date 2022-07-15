Overview

Dr. Susan Cramer, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bluffton, SC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Beaufort Memorial Hospital, Candler Hospital, Coastal Carolina Hospital, Hilton Head Regional Medical Center and St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Cramer works at Coastal Pain And Spine Center in Bluffton, SC with other offices in Anderson, SC and Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.