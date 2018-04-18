Overview

Dr. Susan Cox, MD is a Dermatologist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Cox works at Premier Dermatology Associates of Orange County in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Dry Skin and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.