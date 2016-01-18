Dr. Cowdery has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Cowdery, MD
Dr. Susan Cowdery, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Newark, DE.
Christianacare4755 Ogletown Stanton Rd, Newark, DE 19718 Directions (302) 733-1000
- Christiana Hospital
- Union Hospital Of Cecil County
She is knowledgable on new medicines and treatments for RA. She listens to patients concerns and problems and works with them to alleviate paint and problems associated with RA and other autoimmune diseases.
- Rheumatology
- English
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Cowdery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cowdery has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cowdery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cowdery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cowdery.
