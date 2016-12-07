Dr. Corey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Corey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Corey, MD is a Dermatologist in Grand Island, NE. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with CHI Health St. Francis.
Dr. Corey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Grand Island Dermatology, PC418 N Webb Rd, Grand Island, NE 68803 Directions (308) 384-9300
-
2
Grand Island Dermatology505 N Diers Ave, Grand Island, NE 68803 Directions (308) 384-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health St. Francis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Corey?
Dr. Corey is very professional and makes me feel at ease. I feel confident she is totally knowledgeable in her field and I have the utmost trust in her. Her office is run very systematic, with minimal wait time.
About Dr. Susan Corey, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1508986662
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
- Wake Forest University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Corey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Corey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Corey works at
Dr. Corey has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Corey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Corey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.