Dr. Susan Cohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Cohn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Cohn, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Cohn works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Infectious Disease Center676 N Saint Clair St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-8358Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohn?
About Dr. Susan Cohn, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1306861091
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- Fell-Boston City Hosp
- Weill Cornell Medical
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohn works at
Dr. Cohn has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.