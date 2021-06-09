Dr. Susan Cocke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cocke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Cocke, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Susan Cocke, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Brea, CA. They completed their fellowship with Functional Meficine
Dr. Cocke works at
St. Jude Heritage Medical Group955 W Imperial Hwy Ste 110, Brea, CA 92821 Directions (714) 992-2730
St. Jude Heritage Medical Group4300 Rose Dr # A, Yorba Linda, CA 92886 Directions (714) 579-6826
Admitting Hospitals
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
IF ALL OF THE DOCTORS WERE LIKE DR. COCKE WE WOULD ALL BE HAPPIER PATIENTS, HEALTHIER, AND PROBABLY STILL ALIVE ALL BECAUSE OF HER.
- Functional Meficine
- UCLA/UCLA Med Ctr
- Duke University
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cocke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cocke accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cocke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cocke works at
Dr. Cocke speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cocke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cocke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cocke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cocke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.