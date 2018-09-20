Dr. Susan Clifford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clifford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Clifford, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Clifford, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School.
Locations
USMD Las Colinas MacArthur Clinic6750 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 150, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (972) 325-7812
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Clifford is hands down the most amazing and intelligent pediatrician you can choose for your children. She's friendly, knowledgeable, she's patient, and loves what she does. I wish I could find a physician for adults just like her. I miss her terribly and can't imagine my children being taken care of by anyone else. (My children are all over 18 now ????).
About Dr. Susan Clifford, MD
- Pediatrics
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Medical Center of Dallas
- Childrens Medical Center of Dallas
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
