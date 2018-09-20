See All Pediatricians in Irving, TX
Dr. Susan Clifford, MD

Pediatrics
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Susan Clifford, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School.

Dr. Clifford works at USMD Las Colinas MacArthur Clinic in Irving, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    USMD Las Colinas MacArthur Clinic
    6750 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 150, Irving, TX 75039 (972) 325-7812

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Fever
Fever

Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Child and Adolescent Development Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seasonal Asthma Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 20, 2018
    About Dr. Susan Clifford, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1568402105
    Education & Certifications

    • Childrens Medical Center of Dallas
    • Childrens Medical Center of Dallas
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Clifford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clifford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Clifford has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clifford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clifford works at USMD Las Colinas MacArthur Clinic in Irving, TX. View the full address on Dr. Clifford’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Clifford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clifford.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clifford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clifford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

