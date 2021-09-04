See All Plastic Surgeons in Glendale, CA
Overview

Dr. Susan Chobanian, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Glendale, CA. They graduated from Medical College Of Wisconsin - M.D. and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.

Dr. Chobanian works at Elite Surgical Clinic Medical Corp. in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Susan L. Chobanian M.D.
    330 N Brand Blvd Ste 190, Glendale, CA 91203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 240-7001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Cosmetic Conditions
Fat Grafting to the Body
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Cosmetic Conditions
Fat Grafting to the Body

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Susan Chobanian, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Armenian, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1144402405
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Medical College Of Wisconsin - M.D.
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Chobanian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chobanian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chobanian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chobanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chobanian works at Elite Surgical Clinic Medical Corp. in Glendale, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chobanian’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Chobanian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chobanian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chobanian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chobanian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

