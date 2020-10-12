Dr. Charlamb has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Charlamb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Charlamb, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Charlamb works at
Locations
Susan D Charlamb M D P C.5600 W Maple Rd Ste C304, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 855-5540
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
This doc is amazing. She cares deeply about her patients. She’s humble. I will never go to another psych again. I feel 100% comfortable with her. Tameka at the office is amazing as well.
About Dr. Susan Charlamb, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1396826418
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Charlamb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Charlamb. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charlamb.
