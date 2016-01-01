Overview

Dr. Susan Charette, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Charette works at UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA LOS ANGELES SCHOOL OF MEDICINE DIVISION OF HEMATOLOGY AND ONCOLOGY in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

