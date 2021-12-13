Overview

Dr. Susan Cavender, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital.



Dr. Cavender works at SUSAN L CAVENDER MD in Charleston, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.