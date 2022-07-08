Overview

Dr. Susan Catt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT PEORIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, Proctor Hospital and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Breech Position along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.