Dr. Susan Catt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Catt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT PEORIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, Proctor Hospital and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Breech Position along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5401 N Knoxville Ave Ste 304, Peoria, IL 61614 Directions (309) 966-3862
Hospital Affiliations
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
- Proctor Hospital
- UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Catt is the best OBGYN in the world! Most caring, kind, and patient provider and will always take care of all your concerns.
About Dr. Susan Catt, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1326200585
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT PEORIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
