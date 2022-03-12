See All Ophthalmologists in Liberty, MO
Ophthalmology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Susan Carney, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Liberty, MO. They graduated from UMKC School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.

Dr. Carney works at Northland Eye Specialists, PC in Liberty, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract and Senile Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northland Eye Specialists, PC
    1200 Landmark Ave, Liberty, MO 64068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Cataract
Senile Cataracts
Cataract Removal Surgery
Cataract
Senile Cataracts
Cataract Removal Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 12, 2022
    Staff was friendly and helpful. I experienced very little wait time. Dr. Carney was very thorough and explained everything well. I have grown to trust her completely.
    Chris Gussman — Mar 12, 2022
    About Dr. Susan Carney, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • Female
    • 1861595464
    Education & Certifications

    • U Ark
    • Consortium Hlth Edn
    • UMKC School of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Carney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carney works at Northland Eye Specialists, PC in Liberty, MO. View the full address on Dr. Carney’s profile.

    Dr. Carney has seen patients for Cataract and Senile Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Carney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

