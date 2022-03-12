Overview

Dr. Susan Carney, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Liberty, MO. They graduated from UMKC School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.



Dr. Carney works at Northland Eye Specialists, PC in Liberty, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract and Senile Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.