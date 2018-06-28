Overview

Dr. Susan Callaway, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.



Dr. Callaway works at Austin Regional Clinic in Austin, TX with other offices in Kyle, TX and Manor, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.