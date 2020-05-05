Dr. Calder has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Calder, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Calder, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Woodland Hills, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth College.
Dr. Calder works at
Locations
Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center5601 De Soto Ave, Woodland Hills, CA 91367 Directions (888) 515-3500Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
LOVE her! I trust her, she is very nice and down to earth, on the ball with responding to emails and orders/lab work. Awesome MD! I would 100% recommend her.
About Dr. Susan Calder, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1760510838
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth College
Dr. Calder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Calder speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Calder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calder.
