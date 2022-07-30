Dr. Susan C Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan C Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan C Lee, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Woodstock, GA. They completed their residency with Med College Of Ga Hospital and Cli
Dr. Lee works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Out of the Box Direct Primary Care337 Creekstone Rdg, Woodstock, GA 30188 Directions (678) 402-5560Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
It's been 18 mos since I started seeing Dr. Lee. All my vitals, blood sugar, blood pressure, hdl, cholesterol, uric acid, have vastly improved.
About Dr. Susan C Lee, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1063582039
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Ga Hospital and Cli
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.