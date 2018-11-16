See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Nashville, TN
Dr. Susan Briley, MD

Colorectal Surgery
3.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Susan Briley, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Thomas West Hospital.

Dr. Briley works at The Craig Ctr Adv Wound Healing in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Craig Center for Advanced Wound Health
    2000 Murphy Ave, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 284-4700
  2. 2
    Heritage Medical Associates
    2004 Hayes St Ste 550, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 284-4224
  3. 3
    Susan Briley MD
    2021 Church St Ste 506, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 284-4224

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Thomas West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Colorectal Cancer

Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Fissures Chevron Icon
Fistula Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Nov 16, 2018
    What a GREAT Doctor! She is honest and compassionate. I was diagnosed with colon cancer that I had several problems with following the initial surgery. Dr. Briley saved my life. Her work ethic, skill, and compassion, coupled by the work ethic, skill, and compassion of the staff that she has working with her is remarkable. I strenuously recommend this wonderful Doctor.
    Steve England in Mount Juliet, TN — Nov 16, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Susan Briley, MD
    About Dr. Susan Briley, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1396723185
    Education & Certifications

    • Cook County Hospital
    • Cook Co Hospital
    • University Of Illinois
    • West Virginia University School Of Medicine
    • Vanderbilt University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Briley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Briley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Briley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Briley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Briley works at The Craig Ctr Adv Wound Healing in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Briley’s profile.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Briley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Briley.

