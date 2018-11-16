Dr. Susan Briley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Briley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Briley, MD
Dr. Susan Briley, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Thomas West Hospital.
Craig Center for Advanced Wound Health2000 Murphy Ave, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 284-4700
Heritage Medical Associates2004 Hayes St Ste 550, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 284-4224
Susan Briley MD2021 Church St Ste 506, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 284-4224
- Saint Thomas West Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
What a GREAT Doctor! She is honest and compassionate. I was diagnosed with colon cancer that I had several problems with following the initial surgery. Dr. Briley saved my life. Her work ethic, skill, and compassion, coupled by the work ethic, skill, and compassion of the staff that she has working with her is remarkable. I strenuously recommend this wonderful Doctor.
About Dr. Susan Briley, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Cook County Hospital
- Cook Co Hospital
- University Of Illinois
- West Virginia University School Of Medicine
- Vanderbilt University
Dr. Briley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Briley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Briley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Briley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Briley.
