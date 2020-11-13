See All Neurologists in New York, NY
Dr. Susan Bressman, MD

Neurology
4.5 (7)
Dr. Susan Bressman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Neuro Inst

Dr. Bressman works at Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Dystonia and Parkinson's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Mount Sinai Doctors
    10 Union Sq E # 5J09, New York, NY 10003

Tremor
Dystonia
Parkinson's Disease
Tremor
Dystonia
Parkinson's Disease

Tremor
Dystonia
Parkinson's Disease
Insomnia
Alzheimer's Disease
Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Chronic Pain
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Difficulty With Walking
Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Gait Abnormality
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
Myoclonus
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wada Test
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anterior Horn Disease
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Palsy
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
Confusion
Corticobasal Degeneration
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diplopia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Headache
Herniated Disc
Huntington's Disease
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Meningitis
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Parkinsonism
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Spinal Stenosis
Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Syncope
Tic Disorders
Torticollis
Tourette's Syndrome
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 13, 2020
    Expert on Parkinson's and has given my husband great care for decades. She takes plenty of time with patients and is responsive when contacted.
    Bill E Geist — Nov 13, 2020
    About Dr. Susan Bressman, MD

    Neurology
    English
    Female
    1295726404
    Neuro Inst
    New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
    New York Hosp-Cornell Med C
    Neurology
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Brooklyn
    • Mount Sinai Morningside

    Dr. Bressman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bressman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bressman works at Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Bressman’s profile.

    Dr. Bressman has seen patients for Tremor, Dystonia and Parkinson's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bressman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bressman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bressman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bressman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bressman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

