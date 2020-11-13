Dr. Bressman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Bressman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Bressman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Neuro Inst
Dr. Bressman works at
Locations
Mount Sinai Doctors10 Union Sq E # 5J09, New York, NY 10003 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Expert on Parkinson's and has given my husband great care for decades. She takes plenty of time with patients and is responsive when contacted.
About Dr. Susan Bressman, MD
- Neurology
- English
- Female
- 1295726404
Education & Certifications
- Neuro Inst
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- New York Hosp-Cornell Med C
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Morningside
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bressman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bressman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bressman has seen patients for Tremor, Dystonia and Parkinson's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bressman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bressman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bressman.
