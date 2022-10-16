Overview

Dr. Susan Braz-Martin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MA MED SCH and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Braz-Martin works at Truesdale Obstetrics & Gynecology, PC in Fall River, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Intrauterine Growth Restriction and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.